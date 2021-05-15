ShockWave Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

