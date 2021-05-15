Shore Capital Upgrades Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) to “Hold”

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 531.45 ($6.94).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 551.80 ($7.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 493.90 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

