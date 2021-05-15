Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.06 and traded as low as C$3.93. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 64,887 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.