Signaturefd LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Moderna by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

MRNA stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

