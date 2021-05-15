Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $16,180,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,512. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,172.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.85 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

