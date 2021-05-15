Signaturefd LLC Buys 99 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truadvice LLC grew its position in CDW by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CDW by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CDW by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 249,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

