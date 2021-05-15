Signaturefd LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

