Signaturefd LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

