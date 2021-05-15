Signaturefd LLC Purchases 58 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI opened at $463.46 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

