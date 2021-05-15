Signaturefd LLC Sells 795 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

