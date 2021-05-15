SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

SBOW opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $177.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.