SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

