Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.