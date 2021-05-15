Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,140 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

