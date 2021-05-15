Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Down 7.3%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.72. Approximately 3,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,752,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,838,160. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

