Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.83

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.83 and traded as high as $25.99. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 8,717 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.5282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

