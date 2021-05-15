SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO Sells $795,745.80 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John T. Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16.

NYSE SITE opened at $176.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.31 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

