Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $53.67 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00005429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00531813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00236278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005210 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01211582 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

