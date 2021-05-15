Skylands Capital LLC Sells 44,900 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.12% of TriState Capital worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriState Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

