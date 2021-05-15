Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLTTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.