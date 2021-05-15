Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$306.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.81%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

