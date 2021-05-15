SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.29.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.70 and a 52 week high of C$29.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 56.41.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

