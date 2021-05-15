SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director William H. Frist Buys 13,000 Shares

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,437,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 243,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.