SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.