Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

