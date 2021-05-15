Sonia Galindo Sells 8,903 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

