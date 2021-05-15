Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.860 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

SHC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

