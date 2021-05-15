South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $127,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

SSB opened at $90.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State Co. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

