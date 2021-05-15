Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,495 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

