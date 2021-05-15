Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley Sells 50,000 Shares

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

