SP Asset Management Acquires 166 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SP Asset Management grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.66. 4,429,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,154. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

