SP Asset Management Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 772.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $23.11 on Friday, hitting $569.72. 6,465,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,402. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.96 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.