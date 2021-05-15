SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 17,904 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,552% compared to the typical daily volume of 675 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,496,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

