SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

