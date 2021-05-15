SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

