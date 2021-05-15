Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spok were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spok by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spok by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spok by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Spok by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

