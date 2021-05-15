SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

Shares of SPSC traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,099. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.60.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.