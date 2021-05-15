SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

