STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Sells $12,336,030.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.56 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

