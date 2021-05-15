StageZero Life Sciences (GNWSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.
StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.
Shares of StageZero Life Sciences stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.02. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.
