StageZero Life Sciences (GNWSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.02. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Separately, Clarus Securities downgraded shares of StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.