Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.15-10.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.20. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.700-11.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.55.

NYSE SWK opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

