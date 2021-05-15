Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,312. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.