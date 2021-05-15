Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 178,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

