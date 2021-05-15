Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,863. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.