STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Hits $84.53 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $84.53 million and approximately $323,867.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061585 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

