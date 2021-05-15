State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

