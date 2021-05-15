State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3,276.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIRC opened at $44.58 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

