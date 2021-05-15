State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $20,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

