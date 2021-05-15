State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 78,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

