State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,872,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 535,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC opened at $66.75 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

